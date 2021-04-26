Turkey issues Navtexes slamming Greek advisory, reserving part of central Aegean

Turkey’s Izmir Navtex Station published two new navigational warnings (Navtex) on Monday, one of which slammed a Greek maritime advisory which, according to the country, violates the demilitarized status of the Greek islands of Samothraki and Lemnos in the Aegean Sea.

The Izmir Station also said the Greek Navtex issued by the Lemnos Station for a military exercise “overlaps” with the area reserved for Turkish Navy firing activities and which was released by Izmir Navtex Station before the Greek advisory. It also said that the Turkish Navy will continue its firing exercises, advising “caution.”

At the same time, a new Navtex reserved areas between Lesvos and Chios and between Chios and Skyros in the central Aegean Sea on May 20, 25 and 26 for search and rescue exercises.