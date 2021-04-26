NEWS

Founder of EDEK Lyssaridis passes away

Vasos Lyssaridis, founder and honorary president of the Greek-Cypriot Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) political party, passed away on Monday aged 100.

Born in Lefkara in 1920, Lyssaridis studied medicine at the University of Athens. He took part in the Greek-Cypriot War of Independence (1955-1959) as part of the National Organization of Cypriot Fighters (EOKA). However, he voted against the London and Zurich agreements citing several disagreements.

In 1969 he founded the socialist EDEK party and remained its president until 2001. He collaborated with Greek resistance organizations opposing the Greek Junta and worked closely with Andreas Papandreou. In domestic politics, he was a central figure of the resistance to the EOKA-B and vehemently opposed the 1974 coup.

He was also a part of several international organizations, including holding the vice-presidency of the Afro-Asian Peoples Solidarity Organization and serving as the General Secretary of the International Committee in Solidarity with South Africa.

In later years, he also led the opposition against the Annan Plan for a solution of the issue of Cyprus.

