early-albanian-election-results

Albania’s ruling Socialist Party secured 49.4% of votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, the state election commission announced on Monday on the basis of 30% votes counted.

The opposition Democratic Party came second with 38.8% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement was third with 7.1% of voters’ backing.

If the Socialists led by Edi Rama win more than 50% of votes, they will be able to govern alone as they did in the previous Parliament. The election commission will announce the final results on Tuesday.