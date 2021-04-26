NEWS

Early Albanian election results

early-albanian-election-results

Albania’s ruling Socialist Party secured 49.4% of votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, the state election commission announced on Monday on the basis of 30% votes counted.

The opposition Democratic Party came second with 38.8% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement was third with 7.1% of voters’ backing.

If the Socialists led by Edi Rama win more than 50% of votes, they will be able to govern alone as they did in the previous Parliament. The election commission will announce the final results on Tuesday.

An election worker carries a ballot box, as they arrive at the counting centre on the day of the parliamentary election, in Tirana, Albania April 25, 2021. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
