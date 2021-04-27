NEWS

Turkish lawmakers demand ‘correction’ of US recognition of Armenian genocide

turkish-lawmakers-demand-correction-of-us-recognition-of-armenian-genocide
[EPA]

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday issued a statement condemning US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

“We regretfully and strongly condemn US President Joe Biden’s remarks with a statement dated on April 24, 2021 to adopt the Armenian lobbies’ claims on the events of 1915,” parliament said in a statement signed by all the parties, according to Anadolu.

“We strongly reject these baseless slanders, which have no meaning other than the distortion of history with political motives,” the statement added, calling on the American president to “correct his mistake by changing his remarks on the events of 1915.”

The statement echoes similar remarks made on Monday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey US
READ MORE
erdogan-calls-on-biden-to-reverse-calling-mass-killings-of-armenians-a-genocide
NEWS

Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse calling mass killings of Armenians a genocide

European Union leaders may have hailed Joe Biden’s election as the return of a more traditional president to the White House, but this does not mean the transatlantic alliance will pick up where it left off before Donald Trump. [AP]
NEWS

Biden recognizes Armenian genocide

People take part in a traditional torchlight procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia, April 23. [EPA]
NEWS

Biden to recognize Armenian genocide

[Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters]
NEWS

Biden told Erdogan he plans to call 1915 massacres of Armenians genocide, sources say

[File photo]
NEWS

White House: Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June

[Reuters]
NEWS

Biden speaks to Erdogan in first contact since inauguration