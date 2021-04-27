Turkish lawmakers demand ‘correction’ of US recognition of Armenian genocide

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday issued a statement condemning US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

“We regretfully and strongly condemn US President Joe Biden’s remarks with a statement dated on April 24, 2021 to adopt the Armenian lobbies’ claims on the events of 1915,” parliament said in a statement signed by all the parties, according to Anadolu.

“We strongly reject these baseless slanders, which have no meaning other than the distortion of history with political motives,” the statement added, calling on the American president to “correct his mistake by changing his remarks on the events of 1915.”

The statement echoes similar remarks made on Monday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.