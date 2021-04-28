minor-tv-personality-accused-of-staging-gun-attack

A minor Greek television presenter and two other individuals appeared before an Athens prosecutor yesterday, after being remanded on Tuesday.

Menios Fourthiotis, a minor celebrity who also passes for a journalist despite not being a member of any journalists’ professional association, is accused of faking an armed attack on his own house. He and his alleged accomplices remain in remand.

Fourthiotis had himself become news fodder earlier this month, when it was discovered that he enjoyed unwarranted constant police protection because his life was supposedly in danger. The police detail was taken away and a prosecutor is investigating the case.

Last Thursday, Fourthiotis reported an armed nighttime attack on his house. A police investigation found out that the same gun had been used in an armed attack against police officers on April 16. The two perpetrators were soon arrested.

The police have also presented evidence of text communications between the accused, including messages on the day of the attack.