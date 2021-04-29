NEWS

Prison drug delivery intercepted

prison-drug-delivery-intercepted

A package thrown from outside into Athens’ Korydallos prison courtyard Wednesday contained drugs, scales and cellphones, the prison administration said.

Unknown persons threw the package early Wednesday afternoon, but it was spotted by guards. Upon inspection, it was found to contain 350 grams of cannabis, cocaine and heroin, two precision scales, three cellphones and five SIM cards.

On Wednesday night, guards inspecting prison cells found two homemade knives, a sheath knife, 15 liters of bootleg liquor, as well as a cellphone and charging cables.

[ANA-MPA]

Crime
