Nationwide public bicycle network on the cards 

With the number of electric vehicles on a growth trajectory, Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas has pledged the creation of a network of public bicycles in Greece.

Speaking at an event this week by the diaNEOsis think tank on energy and the climate crisis, Skrekas said that a 30-million-euro program is imminent for the creation of a network of shared bicycles, conventional and electric, along with the installation of charging stations in cities – and not just Athens and Thessaloniki.

The minister added that one in 10 cars registered in Greece this year is electric or hybrid.

While outlining the government’s energy policy, Skrekas noted the plan to wean the country off lignite and for the creation of an institutional framework for energy storage and harnessing wind power, as well as the promotion of green bilateral contracts for the supply of industries and other energy-intensive businesses.