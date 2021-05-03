Disruptions in public transport on Tuesday, Thursday

Public transport employees are taking part in the annual strike declared by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) for the celebration of Labor Day on 4 May and of the Athens Labor Union on Thursday 6.

Labor Day celebrations were postponed last week as this year the day coincided with the Orthodox Holy Saturday.

On Tuesday, buses will operate from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.. Metro’s lines 2 and 3 will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. while there will be no metro service from Doukissis Plakentias station to and from the airport.

There will be no tram service from noon until 4 p.m. while trains and the urban railway (proastiakos) will not carry out their routes.

Trolley and metro service in line 1 will be carried out normally.

On Thursday, the metro line 1, 2 and 3, the trolleys and the trams will not operate throughout the day due to a 24h strike declared by their labour unions to protest a new labor bill presented by the government.

Unions say they are “determined to resist to the government’s plans for the return to a medieval working conditions” and state that they will fight to defend the public and social character of public transport.

[ANA-MPA]