Erdogan tells Merkel Greece is continuing with ‘provocative actions’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of “provocative actions” in the region during a videoconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

The report, citing the Turkish Communications Directorate, said Erdogan told the chancellor that Greece “continues its immoral and illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea, but Turkey maintains its moderate attitude to preserve the positive agenda.”

Erdogan and Merkel also discussed Libya and Turkey-EU relations.

Turkey EU
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
