asylum-seekers-reluctant-to-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19

Health authorities are planning a campaign to encourage vaccination against Covid-19 among asylum seekers in refugee camps.

A poll conducted last week by National Organization for Public Health (EODY) staff in cooperation with migration officials found that only 40% of asylum seekers said they were willing to get vaccinated.

Sources told Kathimerini that because the majority of asylum seekers are under 40 years old, most would display mild or no symptoms at all when contracting the virus. “As a result, they see no reason to get vaccinated,” the sources added.

Experts warn that typically overcrowded migrant camps are Covid-19 super-spreaders. More than 30 coronavirus cases were registered at the Mavrovouni camp for migrants and refugees on the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean in the past 10 days, prompting authorities to put around 100 people in quarantine.

Officials say vaccinations will start in two weeks from now. In the meantime, they plan to launch an awareness campaign, also through WhatsApp posts. The popular messaging platform is used by authorities to communicate with asylum seekers.