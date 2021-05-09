Gyms could open on May 17, minister says

Gyms could open again on Monday, May 17, if there is no spike in infections, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Sunday.

Initially, only those who have completed their vaccination will be able to visit gyms, Georgiadis told state TV ERT, adding that the government will provide financial assistance to gyms.

IN an interview to TV station Skai, Georgiadis said that curfew is expected to be pushed back from 11 pm to midnight on May 15, when the tourist season officially opens. He added that SMSs alerting authorities to individuals’ movements will start to be phased out from May 15, as well, starting with shopping.

All schools and foreign language institutes will open on Monday, with treaching staff and students obliged to self-test for the coronavirus before attending. Administrative courts will also open Monday, while museums will open on Friday, May 14, and music conservatories on the 17th.

Open-air cinemas will open on May 21st and will be able to fill 75% of their seats. Open-air events, including concerts, will start on May 28th, but only seated and at 50% capacity.