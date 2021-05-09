NEWS

Gyms could open on May 17, minister says

gyms-could-open-on-may-17-minister-says
[INTIME]

Gyms could open again on Monday, May 17, if there is no spike in infections, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Sunday.

Initially, only those who have completed their vaccination will be able to visit gyms, Georgiadis told state TV ERT, adding that the government will provide financial assistance to gyms.

IN an interview to TV station Skai, Georgiadis said that curfew is expected to be pushed back from 11 pm to midnight on May 15, when the tourist season officially opens. He added that SMSs alerting authorities to individuals’ movements will start to be phased out from May 15, as well, starting with shopping.

All schools and foreign language institutes will open on Monday, with treaching staff and students obliged to self-test for the coronavirus before attending. Administrative courts will also open Monday, while museums will open on Friday, May 14, and music conservatories on the 17th.

Open-air cinemas will open on May 21st and will be able to fill 75% of their seats. Open-air events, including concerts, will start on May 28th, but only seated and at 50% capacity.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
People make their way to a beach, in the Alimos suburb, southwest of Athens, Saturday. Beaches run by a private concession reopened Saturday, a week ahead of the official launch of the tourism season. [AP]
NEWS

Hoping to lure back tourists, Greece reopens beaches after lockdown

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU skeptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal

greek-pharma-skeptical-on-patent-waiving
NEWS

Greek pharma skeptical on patent waiving

greece-to-reopen-museums-next-week-ahead-of-tourism
CULTURE

Greece to reopen museums next week, ahead of tourism

Street musician Roberto Selfos of Albania plays his clarinet as people wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shop at an open-air fruit and vegetable market in Athens, Friday, May 7, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Pace of lockdown loosening accelerates

[Intime News]
NEWS

Museums, theaters, open-air cinemas to reopen later in May