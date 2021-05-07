Museums, theatres, open-air cinemas to reopen later in May

The government heralded further loosening of lockdown restrictions on Friday, announcing the reopening museums, open-air cinemas and theatres later this month, as the country gears up for the tourism season.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said museums will be the first to open their doors on May 14 — along with the official opening to tourism — followed by conservatories on May 17, open-air cinemas on May 21, and live events on May 28 (only with seated audience).

People will have to wear masks and keep distances, while closed venues will allow a reduced number of visitors.

Hardalias also confirmed the reopeening of organized beaches with social distancing rules in place.