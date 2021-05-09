NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,428 new cases, 51 deaths

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greek health authorities announced 1,428 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 51 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 728 early Sunday afternoon from 737 a day earlier.

As usual, the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had slightly less than half the total number of cases (712), followed by Thessaloniki (150).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 362,004 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 11,029 fatalities.

