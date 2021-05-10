Schinas says Greek recovery plan will be approved ‘within June’

European Commission Vice President for Promoting Our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas on Monday expressed his certainty that the Greek Recovery Plan will be one of the first national plans to be approved by the Commission.

Speaking at the 6th Delphi Economic Forum, he said the Greek plan will be approved “very soon, within June.”

Focusing on the plan, he said it was yet another “historic opportunity” to radically transform Greece, making it modern, open, creative and ready to respond to both current and future challenges.

“A country able to invest in its high-quality human resources, which have been proven on an international level, bringing back those that the economic crisis had driven abroad and creating a modern infrastructure for innovation in the country,” he added.

