CEO says Pfizer’s new pill to treat Covid could be available soon

Pfizer’s experimental oral drug to treat Covid-19 could be available soon, company CEO Albert Bourla told the Delphi Economic Forum VI in Athens on Friday.

“We should be cautious until the end of clinical trials, but the evidence so far is encouraging,” he said.

Bourla explained that the substance the company is working on has so far been shown to kill the virus and is very safe. He added, however, that any safe conclusions about the substance will be available after the summer.

As for the vaccine against Covid-19 developed with German drugmaker BioNTech, he said he believes a third dose will be needed within 8 to 12 months after the second dose.

The immunity offer by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least six months, he added, noting that a repeat dose would have to be given each year.

He also said that, so far, the vaccine has been able to treat all emerging mutations. 

