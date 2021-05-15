convicted-neo-nazi-mep-in-athens-to-serve-sentence

European Parliament lawmaker Yiannis Lagos, who was convicted as a leading member in the trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party last year, landed in Athens on Saturday afternoon, following his extradition from Belgium earlier this week.

Live footage from Open TV showed Lagos being escorted handcuffed into a black van, under heavy police presence. The report said the plane from Brussels landed in Athens’ International Airport at 3.30 p.m.

Lagos will be led before a prosecutor and from there to ELAS headquarters before he is sent to prison to serve his sentence, probably on Sunday.

Lagos was convicted to 13 years in prison by a court in Athens last October for being a leading member of the Golden Dawn, which was labeled a criminal organization by the Greek judges.

He fled to Brussels after the ruling but was arrested on a European warrant in April after his immunity was lifted by European Parliament lawmakers.