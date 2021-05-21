NEWS

Vaccination extended to 40-44 age group

vaccination-extended-to-40-44-age-group
[REUTERS]

The online vaccination booking platform opened Friday for those aged 40-44, with all four vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) available.

Depending on demand, the booking platform will then open to those aged 35-39, then 30-34.

Officials expect vaccinations to peak in June. At the end of May, it is estimatred that more than 5.6 million jabs will have been administered, with over 2 million having received their second dose. Those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need only one dose.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Current Covid vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

eu-looking-to-summer-with-optimism-as-vaccinations-pick-up-speed
NEWS

EU looking to summer with optimism as vaccinations pick up speed

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
NEWS

EU signs Pfizer vaccine contract for 1.8 billion doses

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greeks in their 20s to receive Covid-19 vaccine in June, says official

eu-to-present-to-wto-plan-to-boost-vaccine-production
NEWS

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production

study-shows-astrazeneca-vaccine-works-well-as-third-booster
NEWS

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster