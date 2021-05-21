vaccination-extended-to-40-44-age-group

The online vaccination booking platform opened Friday for those aged 40-44, with all four vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) available.

Depending on demand, the booking platform will then open to those aged 35-39, then 30-34.

Officials expect vaccinations to peak in June. At the end of May, it is estimatred that more than 5.6 million jabs will have been administered, with over 2 million having received their second dose. Those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need only one dose.