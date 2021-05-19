Greeks in their 20s to receive Covid-19 vaccine in June, says official

Covid-19 vaccinations of people aged between 20 and 29 will begin in June, a government official said Wednesday.

Speaking on Antenna TV, Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, the general secretary for information systems, Anagnostopoulos also confirmed that individuals in the 40-44 age group will have access to all four Covid-19 vaccines currently available in Greece starting Thursday.

Only the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been offered to people aged between 35 and 44.