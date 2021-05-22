blinken-stresses-importance-of-exploratory-talks-in-phone-call-with-cavusoglu

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the full support of Washington to the exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday. The two also discussed issues of human rights.

“The Secretary noted continuing U.S. support for talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece and emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms,” notes a press release by the State Department.