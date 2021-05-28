draft-bill-strips-convicted-felons-of-right-to-candidacy

Draft legislation being prepared by the Interior Ministry seeks to strip people convicted of serious crimes of the right to run for office, Kathimerini has learned.

The bill is seen as designed to prevent members of the far-right Golden Dawn party who have been convicted for a slew of crimes – including running or membership of a criminal organization – from running in local or national elections, or appearing on any ballot with another candidate. It will also deprive them of the right to vote for the duration of their sentences in prison.

It will also ban political parties whose president, general secretary, committee members or legal representatives have been convicted of a felony from receiving private funding.