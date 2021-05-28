probe-into-university-corona-party-violations

The prosecutor’s office in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has ordered a preliminary investigation after fresh complaints were made regarding so-called “corona parties” last weekend on the premises of the Aristotle University, in defiance of the measures in place to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

The prosecutor has asked police to find and identify the organizers of the outdoor parties on the university campus, and to also intensify controls in the area to prevent such incidents.

The move came in the wake of a complaint lodged with the prosecutor’s office by a citizen regarding two parties in particular that took place in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday. According to the complaint the loud music and noise of the parties also disturbed patients in two adjacent hospitals.

It is the second public prosecutor’s investigation carried out over a party at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, after that conducted 11 days ago over complaints of a party outside the Faculty of Philosophy.