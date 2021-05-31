IMAGES

Dendias pledges to work to overcome ‘serious differences’ with Turkey

dendias-pledges-to-work-to-overcome-serious-differences-with-turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu leave after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Monday. Dendias pledged to work to overcome the “serious differences” that remain with Turkey following the meeting which aimed to reset relations after a public spat between the two last month. “We are fully aware of the different, and in some very serious issues the diametrically opposed positions, that we have,” he said. “The purpose of today’s meeting was to attempt an initial negotiation process and if possible, a gradual normalization of the situation over time.”[Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy Politics
READ MORE
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hug Friday, May 21, 2021 after heir talks at the Elysee palace in Paris. [Francois Mori/AP]
NEWS

Macron, in swipe at Turkey, says NATO must commit to values

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, in Jiddah, Tuesday. Portraits in the background show Saudi King Salman, right, his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Saudi Arabia's founder late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud. [Saudi Press Agency via AP]
NEWS

Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece chooses low-key tactics vs Turkey

akar-says-greece-seeking-to-cancel-turkey-libya-maritime-deal
NEWS

Akar says Greece seeking to cancel Turkey-Libya maritime deal

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat OnaL (3-r) during a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza at the Foreign affairs Ministry in Cairo, Wednesday. [EPA]
NEWS

Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress

turkish-cypriot-leader-insists-on-two-states
ERSIN TATAR

Turkish-Cypriot leader insists on two states