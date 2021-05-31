Dendias pledges to work to overcome ‘serious differences’ with Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu leave after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Monday. Dendias pledged to work to overcome the “serious differences” that remain with Turkey following the meeting which aimed to reset relations after a public spat between the two last month. “We are fully aware of the different, and in some very serious issues the diametrically opposed positions, that we have,” he said. “The purpose of today’s meeting was to attempt an initial negotiation process and if possible, a gradual normalization of the situation over time.”[Costas Baltas/Reuters]