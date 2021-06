Greek police on Tuesday arrested a man in the city of Volos, Magnesia, for allegedly killing a cat.

The arrest came after neighbours told police they saw the 88-year-old man kill a cat, put it in a plastic bag and throw its body in the municipal garbage bin.

Apart from any criminal charges that he will is facing, the suspect will be fined 30,000 euros, based on the new, stricter laws on animal abuse.