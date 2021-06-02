PM says lowering VAT is next step when economy allows it
The Greek government is considering lowering VAT when the country’s economy allows it, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.
Speaking to a store owner on the island of Astypalaia during a visit, Mitsotakis said the government has already reduced income taxes adding that “VAT will be the next step, when the country’s public finances return to a balance.”
Mitsotakis is on Astypalaia to inaugurate a plan by Volkswagen to turn the island into a model island for climate-neutral mobility. He will meet with visiting company CEO Herbert Diess.