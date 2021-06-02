pm-says-lowering-vat-is-next-step-when-economy-allows-it

The Greek government is considering lowering VAT when the country’s economy allows it, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a store owner on the island of Astypalaia during a visit, Mitsotakis said the government has already reduced income taxes adding that “VAT will be the next step, when the country’s public finances return to a balance.”

Mitsotakis is on Astypalaia to inaugurate a plan by Volkswagen to turn the island into a model island for climate-neutral mobility. He will meet with visiting company CEO Herbert Diess.