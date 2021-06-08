NEWS

Opposition says new property rates will hit low-, middle-income households

The new real estate zone rates announced by the government will bring an average increase of 19.5% to 55% of the zones in Greek territory, opposition SYRIZA said on Monday.

The hike in so-called “objective” property market values will have an impact on the annual ENFIA property tax across lower-to-middle value assets, while another 20 taxes will also be imposed, the party added in a statement.

“The timing of this increase, in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, will lead to a massive burden on hundreds of thousands of low-income households and the middle class,” it said. [ANA-MPA]

