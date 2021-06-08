NEWS

Advantages mulled for those vaccinated when activities return indoors, PM says

[ANA-MPA]

When social activities return indoors next winter and all adults have secured their inoculation, it will be the right time for the government to consider certain advantages for those who have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

For example, some restaurants might not accept customers who are not vaccinated, but only allow entrance to those who have completed their vaccination, he told an online conference titled “Beyond the Pandemic: A Radical New Approach to Health Security.”

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, he said Greece closed its border to all travel earlier than other countries, thus avoiding the full effect of the pandemic’s first wave.

But avoiding the impact of the second outbreak was not possible, he added. Yet the government did invest in its national health system and fared better than richer countries.

The webinar was organized by the Eurasia Group Institute of Geopolitical Analysis and the organization Flagship Pioneering.

