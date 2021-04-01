PM: Over 60s to get at least first vaccine dose by early May

All people aged over 60 and all those with serious underlying health problems will have received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 jab by early May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, during a visit to a vaccination centre in the northern Athenian district of Agia Paraskevi.

“If things go well, we will conduct 1.5 million vaccinations in April alone, which is a little less than what we have done in the three months – from January to March – and we are sure that by the beginning of May, we will have vaccinated all our fellow citizens over 60 [years of age] and all our fellow citizens with severe underlying diseases, with at least one dose,” he said.

Health authorities have so far completed about 1,7 million vaccinations, the prime minister said and hailed the professionalism of healthcare employees working tirelessly to vaccinate people.

“It is important,” he continued, that Greece receive a large batch of vaccines next month.