NEWS

Sakellaropoulou holds call with outgoing Israeli counterpart

sakellaropoulou-holds-call-with-outgoing-israeli-counterpart
[Intime News]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday held a telephone call with her outgoing Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin in which she thanked him for his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Sakellaropoulou also expressed her wish for the success of Israel’s new government.

On Sunday, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, narrowly approved the new coalition government led by Naftali Bennett, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule. 

Rivlin, who served seven years as president, praised the excellent level of Greece-Israel ties, while commending the country’s role in the fight against antisemitism.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
erdogan-says-he-and-biden-must-leave-troubles-behind-at-nato-meeting
NEWS

Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting

moderate-expectations-for-brussels-talks
NEWS

Moderate expectations for Brussels talks

pm-open-to-positive-agenda-for-turkey
NEWS

PM open to positive agenda for Turkey

[EPA]
NEWS

Greece willing to back ‘positive’ EU agenda for Turkey

[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

eu-med-7-minister-amp-8217-s-meeting-opening-in-athens-on-friday
NEWS

EU Med -7 minister’s meeting opening in Athens on Friday