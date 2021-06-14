sakellaropoulou-holds-call-with-outgoing-israeli-counterpart

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday held a telephone call with her outgoing Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin in which she thanked him for his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Sakellaropoulou also expressed her wish for the success of Israel’s new government.

On Sunday, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, narrowly approved the new coalition government led by Naftali Bennett, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Rivlin, who served seven years as president, praised the excellent level of Greece-Israel ties, while commending the country’s role in the fight against antisemitism.