EU Med -7 minister’s meeting opening in Athens on Friday

A meeting of the Ministers of European and Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Malta (EU-Med7) will be held in Athens on Friday, with a focus on the preparations for the EU-Med7 Summit that will take place in Athens in September 2021.

The issues on the meeting’s agenda include the management of the pandemic, the Recovery and Resilience Fund (Next Generation EU), the green and digital transition, the European pillar of social rights, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and the protection of the Mediterranean marine environment.

After the end of the morning session, the ministers will make joint statements to the press at 12.45 p.m.. The meeting is held at the Divani Apollon Palace and Thalasso resort in the coastal Athens suburb of Vouliagmeni.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver an opening speech at 10 a.m., according to a foreign ministry announcement.

