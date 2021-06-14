Greek coast guard units harassed off Lesvos over the weekend
Turkish patrol boats harassed Greek coast guard vessels in two separate incidents off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos over the weekend, reports said Monday.
On Saturday, a Turkish patrol boat made dangerous maneuvers in close proximity to a Greek coast guard vessel involved in a migrant rescue operation off Lesvos’ northeastern coast.
The two vessels were reportedly involved in a minor collision in which the Turkish boat suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.
According to the same reports, a Greek vessel was slightly damaged after colliding with a Turkish patrol boat off Lesvos’ east coast on Sunday. No one was injured during the incident.