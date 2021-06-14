greek-coast-guard-units-harassed-off-lesvos-over-the-weekend

Turkish patrol boats harassed Greek coast guard vessels in two separate incidents off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos over the weekend, reports said Monday.

On Saturday, a Turkish patrol boat made dangerous maneuvers in close proximity to a Greek coast guard vessel involved in a migrant rescue operation off Lesvos’ northeastern coast.

The two vessels were reportedly involved in a minor collision in which the Turkish boat suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.

According to the same reports, a Greek vessel was slightly damaged after colliding with a Turkish patrol boat off Lesvos’ east coast on Sunday. No one was injured during the incident.