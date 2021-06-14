NEWS

Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting underway on NATO summit sidelines

mitsotakis-erdogan-meeting-underway-on-nato-summit-sidelines
[Screen grab from TV footage by state-run broadcaster ERT]

A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erogan in Brussels, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, got underway on Monday afternoon. 

The meeting started at about 5.20 p.m. after the end of the summit, while the Turkish President is expected to also meet with US President Joe Biden at around 6 p.m.

The overarching aim of their talks is to achieve what failed to take place at the previous two meetings, in September 2019 in New York and December 2019 in London – i.e. to create a personal channel of communication between the two leaders.

Politics Turkey
READ MORE
no-breakthroughs-expected-from-first-biden-erdogan-meeting
NEWS

No breakthroughs expected from first Biden-Erdogan meeting

[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

dendias-pledges-to-work-to-overcome-serious-differences-with-turkey
IMAGES

Dendias pledges to work to overcome ‘serious differences’ with Turkey

European Council President Charles Michel attends an event for the celebration of Greece's 40th anniversary of joining the European Union, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Thursday. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU’s Michel: All the tools on the table for Turkey

turkey-pushed-nato-allies-into-softening-outrage-over-belarus-plane-diplomats-say
NEWS

Turkey pushed NATO allies into softening outrage over Belarus plane, diplomats say

erdogan-dismisses-allegations-of-mob-boss-vows-justice
NEWS

Erdogan dismisses allegations of mob boss, vows justice