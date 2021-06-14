mitsotakis-erdogan-meeting-underway-on-nato-summit-sidelines

A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erogan in Brussels, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, got underway on Monday afternoon.

The meeting started at about 5.20 p.m. after the end of the summit, while the Turkish President is expected to also meet with US President Joe Biden at around 6 p.m.

The overarching aim of their talks is to achieve what failed to take place at the previous two meetings, in September 2019 in New York and December 2019 in London – i.e. to create a personal channel of communication between the two leaders.