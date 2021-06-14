erdogan-says-he-agreed-with-greek-pm-to-continue-dialogue

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries.

Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for mediators for their communications.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration. The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara.

On his first meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Erdogan said that it was productive and sincere and that there are no problems between the nations that cannot be solved.

At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the “extensive talks” with Biden covered cooperation on regional issues and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the US leader. [Reuters]