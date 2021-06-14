NEWS

Erdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

erdogan-says-he-agreed-with-greek-pm-to-continue-dialogue
[Reuters]

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries.

Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for mediators for their communications.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration. The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara. 

On his first meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Erdogan said that it was productive and sincere and that there are no problems between the nations that cannot be solved.

At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the “extensive talks” with Biden covered cooperation on regional issues and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the US leader. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. [Francois Mori/Pool via Reuters]
