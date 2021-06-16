EU to continue ‘active role’ to resolve Cyprus issue

In its draft conclusions seen on Tuesday by Kathimerini, the European Council welcomed the continuing de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and reiterated that a “stable and secure environment” in the region is a strategic interest of the European Union, as is the development of a mutually beneficial cooperation relationship with Turkey.

The draft states that the European Council recalls its previous conclusions and remains fully committed to the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It also said it “regrets that the informal meeting in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations did not pave the way for the resumption of the formal negotiations.”

“The European Union will continue to play an active role in supporting the process,” The draft said.