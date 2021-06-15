NEWS

EU, US call for ‘sustainable deescalation’ in Eastern Med

eu-us-call-for-sustainable-deescalation-in-eastern-med
[Reuters]

The European Union and the United States stressed the need for a “sustainable de-escalation” of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, following a meeting between the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Joe Biden in Brussels on Tuesday.

“We resolve to work hand-in-hand for sustainable deescalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, where differences should be settled through dialogue in good faith and in accordance with international law. We aim for a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with a democratic Turkey,” the three officials said in a joint communique. 

EU US
[Shutterstock]
