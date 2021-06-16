suspected-driver-in-hit-and-run-accident-that-killed-transgender-woman-arrested

The driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run accident that killed a 64-year-old transgender woman who went missing from an Athens psychiatric hospital on April 6 has been arrested, according to Greek media.

News website in.gr, said the suspect was identified by a fingerprint on Monday. Based on information attained by ANT1, the driver has admitted his action and is expected to appear before a prosecutor.

Kalogiannis was admitted to Athens’ Dromokaiteio Psychiatric Hospital on April 6 after being assaulted on her native Lesvos by a group of local teenagers who had hounded her on numerous prior occasions before forcing their way into her home, bullying her viciously and recording the incident on their mobile phones, then posting the footage on social media.

On April 9, she was killed in a hit-and-run in the area of Palaio Faliro, in southern Athens, and transferred to Tzanneio hospital. A DNA test that was only recently ordered by the authorities ascertained that the body found at the scene of the accident was that of Dimitra Kalogiannis, born Dimitris.

One of Dimitra’s brothers, Panagiotis, is expected to file charges over anyone responsible for the delay in launching a search of his sister.

Gerasimos Kourouklis, director of Silver Alert, has said that the service was informed of Kalogiannis’ disappearance by her brother and Dromokaitio, on April 6.

He then immediately filed a report to declare her missing but the police did not proceed with the case because it viewed Kalogiannis as a “fugitive” from a psychiatric institution.

Dimitra was killed in the car accident three days later and by the time the search was officially launched, she was already buried as a victim of unknown identity.