Commission head visiting Athens to meet PM, present Greek recovery plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets students at the Pavilion of Knowledge in Lisbon, Portugal June 16, 2021. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have a working breakfast with the visiting President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday morning, as part of the EU official’s tour of member-state capitals to announce the bloc’s initial endorsement of their national recovery plans.

The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.

At 10.50 a.m., the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission will visit the Ancient Agora where statements to the press will follow.

The Greek Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” will be presented through connections with various parts of Greece, followed by a discussion between Mitsotakis and von der Leyen with citizens.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hold signed approval of the national recovery programme in Madrid, Spain, June 16, 2021. [Bernat Armangue/Pool via Reuters]
