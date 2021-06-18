ex-minister-slams-decision-on-religious-studies-classes

The right of parents to request the exemption of their children from religious studies classes citing reasons of religious conscience is limited only to those who are not Orthodox Christian, according to a decision by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, who will take questions on the issue in Parliament on Friday at the request of SYRIZA MP Nikos Filis.

The decision states that atheists, agnostics and students of other denominations and religions can be exempted by submitting an application to the school.

Filis blasted the move as a blatant violation of relevant rulings by the Personal Data Protection Authority as well as the European Court of Human Rights.

He said the data authority has ruled that it is sufficient to invoke reasons of conscience so that Christian Orthodox students can also be exempted. He added, moreover, that the “ECHR ruled that member-states have no right to require citizens to disclose their religious beliefs.”