Balkans’ EU prospects a long-term goal for Athens

Greek support for the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the Balkans was conveyed Thursday by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangogiannis at the Prespa Dialogue Forum in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

Addressing the forum, titled “Western Balkans: The Missing Puzzle For Completing Europe,” Frangogiannis stated that the European integration of the region is a long-term strategic goal of Greece, which, as he noted, as the oldest member of the EU and NATO in the region has played and will continue to play in practice an essential role in the Euro-Atlantic course of the Western Balkan countries.

“In the case of dialogue between the states of the region, these rules are determined by international law,” he said, adding that relations of EU member-states and candidate countries are governed by the fundamental principles and values ​​that define the European acquis.