NEWS

Balkans’ EU prospects a long-term goal for Athens

balkans-eu-prospects-a-long-term-goal-for-athens

Greek support for the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the Balkans was conveyed Thursday by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangogiannis at the Prespa Dialogue Forum in Ohrid, North Macedonia. 

Addressing the forum, titled “Western Balkans: The Missing Puzzle For Completing Europe,” Frangogiannis stated that the European integration of the region is a long-term strategic goal of Greece, which, as he noted, as the oldest member of the EU and NATO in the region has played and will continue to play in practice an essential role in the Euro-Atlantic course of the Western Balkan countries.

“In the case of dialogue between the states of the region, these rules are determined by international law,” he said, adding that relations of EU member-states and candidate countries are governed by the fundamental principles and values ​​that define the European acquis.

North Macedonia
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Zaev: North Macedonia to begin issuing new passports bearing state’s constitutional name

A long queue of cars is seen at the toll stations of Elefsina on Friday 23 April 2021, during checks by traffic police for the necessary documents that drivers must have to travel for the Easter holidays. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Serbs traveling to Greece get free pass from North Macedonia

zaev-football-federation-should-use-state-s-official-name
NEWS

Zaev: football federation should use state’s official name

north-macedonia-pm-says-tweet-was-mistake
NEWS

North Macedonia PM says tweet was ‘mistake’

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]
NEWS

Athens freezes Skopje memorandums

[InTime News]
NEWS

North Macedonia must respect Prespa Agreement even on the pitch, says gov’t spokeswoman