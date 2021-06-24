NEWS

Zaev: football federation should use state’s official name

zaev-football-federation-should-use-state-s-official-name

North Macedonia’s national football federation should use the state’s constitutional name, the country’s prime minister said. 

Speaking to Skopje-based private TV station Telma on Wedensday, Zoran Zaev said he expected all federations or other associations, even those that do not receive state funding, to adopt the constitutional name of the state. 

North Macedonia’s governing body for soccer is called “Football Federation of Macedonia” and uses the acronym “FFM.”

Earlier in the week, Zaev caused controversy in Athens when he refered to his country’s national football team, which is participating in the European Championship 2020, as “Macedonia,” omitting the qualifier “North.”

“The country does not need new confrontations. With a doubt, all non-governmental organizations, including commercial companies and unions, must comply, as long as they receive money from the state budget for international activities,” Zaev told Telma TV.

[AMNA]

North Macedonia Football
