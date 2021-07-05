athens-seeking-to-contain-turkish-influence-in-libya

Despite the lull in tensions with Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, Athens remains concerned over Ankara’s backstage efforts to sabotage Libya’s parliamentary election planned for December 24.

Developments were discussed in Athens Friday between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

Analysts say a further postponement of Libya’s elections would work in the interest of Turkey, the only country to express reservations over the withdrawal of foreign troops from the North African country at the recent Berlin conference.

Ankara’s influence was also reflected in a recent request by the Libya government that Greece return eight mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles confiscated from a ship traveling from Turkey by the Hellenic Coast Guard in 2015 as part of a UN arms embargo.