No delusions on Turkey, Dendias says

Despite recent meetings Greece has no delusions that relations with Turkey have made significant progress, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said, however expressing the hope that there will be no tensions in the Aegean over the summer.

In an interview with Real News newspaper on Sunday, the Greek foreign minister said that recent talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as his own meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, had helped to “break the ice” between the two sides.

“However, our positions remain diametrically opposed,” Dendias said, adding that Turkey refuses to respect the fundamental principles of international law and good neighborly relations.

“I hope we will have a relatively calm summer, without provocations [from Turkey],” he said.

 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
