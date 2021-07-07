ankara-calls-on-eu-to-increase-refugee-quotas

Turkey is calling on the European Union to uphold the “principles of fair burden-sharing” by increasing the number of Syrian refugees it takes in, while also warning that Ankara “is watching.”

“We are sadly watching the attitudes toward immigrants in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and how humanity has failed to provide humanitarian support to them,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told an event related to the EU’s latest financial support package in Ankara on Tuesday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency,

“I say: ‘We are watching.’ We are watching, especially the European Union, the United Nations, each member of the European Union,” the Daily Sabah quoted him as saying.

“The policy of allowing all kinds of asylum seekers and refugees to enter Turkey on the one hand and never leaving on the other is neither sustainable nor humanitarian,” Oktay added.

EU leaders last month gave the green light to an additional 3-billion-euro financial support package for Turkey which was by Ankara, saying that “reducing cooperation on migration to a financial dimension is a big delusion.”