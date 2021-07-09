availability-of-self-tests-extended-to-july-17

The public should be better informed about how to handle the detritus of self-testing, experts tell Kathimerini. [ANA-MPA]

The availability of the four self-diagnostic tests (self-tests) to beneficiaries at pharmacies has been extended until Saturday, July 17.

They will also now be available for the 12-17 age group. Beneficiaries include private and public sector employees, all people aged 18-30 years if they have AMKA or PAVPAA or PAMKA social security numbers, as well as persons aged 12-17 if they also also have the prerequisite social security codes.

In the latter case, the tests will be procured by parents or guardians.