Availability of self-tests extended to July 17

The public should be better informed about how to handle the detritus of self-testing, experts tell Kathimerini. [ANA-MPA]

The availability of the four self-diagnostic tests (self-tests) to beneficiaries at pharmacies has been extended until Saturday, July 17.

They will also now be available for the 12-17 age group. Beneficiaries include private and public sector employees, all people aged 18-30 years if they have AMKA or PAVPAA or PAMKA social security numbers, as well as persons aged 12-17 if they also also have the prerequisite social security codes.

In the latter case, the tests will be procured by parents or guardians.

 

