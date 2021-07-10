Low risk for serious illness for the vaccinated, expert says

The risk of serious illness for the fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, even the Delta variant, is extremely low, according to Dimitris Paraskevis, associate professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at Athens University Medical School and member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts.

In an interview with Praktoreio FM radio, he said that cases in the United Kingdom and Israel may have increased due to the Delta variant, but the number of people admitted to intensive care is very low.

“Vaccinated people have a low risk of serious illness. The protection provided by the vaccine is greater than 90%. Even if protection against infection is a little lower, it remains very significant… the risk of serious illness is extremely small for the fully vaccinated, even for the Delta variant,” he said, adding that “this applies to all vaccines.”

Regarding the severity of the illness caused by the Delta variant, he said there is still no definite data but so far it does not seem to make the disease more serious.