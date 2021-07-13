Cargo ship runs into rocky islet of Kythera; no one injured

A Panama-flagged freighter ran into rocks off the coast of the southern island of Kythera on Monday, sustaining damage but causing no injuries to its crew of 12.

The T Moon was en route from Croatia to Crete when a malfunctioning rudder drove it into the islet of Avgo, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday.

A coast guard escort helped the ship to sail to safety to the Cretan port of Rethymno, where it will be inspected before being granted permission to sail again.