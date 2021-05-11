freighter-runs-aground-outside-small-central-greek-port

A Dutch-flagged freighter with seven-member crew ran aground on Tuesday in muddy shallows just outside the port of Stylida.

No injury or sea pollution has been reported so far. The weather in the area of the accident is good and a coast guard vessel and a tow boat are already at the scene.

The freighter had left the port of Hamburg loaded with 4,250 metric tons of fertiliser destined for Stylida.

Efforts to pull the ship free are expected to start within the day.

