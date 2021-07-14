NEWS

Migrant numbers drop on eastern Aegean islands

migrant-numbers-drop-on-eastern-aegean-islands

The population of refugees and migrants on the islands is showing a significant decrease, with official data from the Migration Ministry showing that the number on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos had fallen below 5,000 for the first time since 2016.

More specifically, according to data released on Tuesday, the population of refugees and migrants on Lesvos is 4,994 people, of whom 4,441 live at the temporary accommodation camp in Kara Tepe, 134 are unaccompanied minors, 412 live in apartments of the Emergency Support to Integration and Accommodation program (ESTIA) and seven are prisoners.

There is also a low number of asylum seekers on the other islands that receive migration flows – 642 on Chios, 1,013 on Samos, 78 on Leros and 201 on Kos.

Migration
