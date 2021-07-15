PM says Greece will protect borders from ‘illegal entry’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis , right, welcomes Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte during their meeting in Athens, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday Greece will protect its borders from “illegal entry” of migrants,and called for “best possible coordination” with other European member-states on migration.

“Greece is committed to protecting its borders, which are also the borders of the European Union. Greece fully respects human rights during the specific process and this includes, among others, intercepting all attempts at illegal entry,” he said in joint statements with Lituanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte regarding migration.

Mitsotakis welcomed the process currently underway to finalize the new European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

“We must arrive at a common European policy that does not excessively burden the countries that are on the external borders of the Union and ensures a fair distribution of the burden among the EU partners,” he said.