NEWS

Delta strain now accounting for 50% of Greece’s Covid-19 cases, expert says

delta-strain-now-accounting-for-50-of-greece-s-covid-19-cases-expert-says

The Delta strain currently accounts for 50 percent of coronavirus cases in Greece, the president of the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens, Dimitris Thanos, said on Thursday. 

Only four cases of the highly contagious variant had been detected in the country until two weeks ago.

Thanos said that Delta will be the dominant strain earlier than previously forecast, adding that the fourth wave of coronavirus is already underway.

He said that vaccination is the best protection against the virus notwithstanding the fact that mutations lower vaccine effectiveness by 10-15 percent.

Coronavirus Vaccine
[Reuters]
The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
