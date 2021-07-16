NEWS

Erdogan shares video touting Blue Homeland doctrine

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to safeguard Turkey’s interests in the eastern Mediterranean in a video projecting the country’s controversial Blue Homeland doctrine that was shared on his Twitter account on the fifth anniversary of a failed military coup on Thursday.

The CGI-heavy video depicts scenes from the Gallipoli battle of World War One, Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia which was last year converted into a mosque, and Turkish seismic exploration vessels Oruc Reis and Barbaros.

The footage is accompanied by slogans such as “the Blue Homeland is unconquerable” and “the eastern Mediterranean is unconquerable.”

